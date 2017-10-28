Meiko is an American singer/songwriter. She independently released a self-titled album on September 1, 2007. All of the tracks from the LP have been featured in major network TV shows. Her second full-length, titled The Bright Side, was released through Fantasy Records on May 15, 2012, and a single from the album, "Stuck On You", reached #1 on the combined Japanese AirPlay Chart and #1 on the International Chart in Japan.