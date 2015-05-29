Evelyn Freeman“Didn’t It Rain”. Born 13 February 1919
Evelyn Freeman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1919-02-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/93595456-aecb-4a2c-881c-5d61fb6c0a16
Evelyn Freeman Biography (Wikipedia)
Evelyn Freeman Roberts (February 13, 1919 – June 15, 2017) was an American musician, songwriter, arranger and educator. After an early career as a swing band and gospel choir leader, she and her husband Tommy Roberts established the Young Saints foundation for young performers in Los Angeles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Evelyn Freeman Tracks
Sort by
Didn't It Rain
Evelyn Freeman
Didn't It Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Didn't It Rain
Last played on
Evelyn Freeman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist