Peng Liyuan (simplified Chinese: 彭丽媛; traditional Chinese: 彭麗媛; pinyin: Péng Lìyuán,; born 20 November 1962) is a Chinese contemporary folk singer and performing artist. Peng Liyuan is the wife of the current General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping. Peng is referred to as the "Chinese First Lady" by Chinese media. During 2012 to 2017, Peng was the President of then People's Liberation Army Academy of Art (name of the academy has been changed in 2017 to the Military and Cultural Institute of National Defense University, People's Liberation Army).

Peng gained popularity as a soprano singer from her regular appearances on the annual CCTV New Year's Gala, a widely viewed mainland Chinese television program that airs during the Chinese New Year. Peng has won many honors in singing competitions nationwide. Peng's most famous singles include "People from Our Village" (《父老乡亲》), "Zhumulangma" (《珠穆朗玛》) and "In the Field of Hope" (《在希望的田野上》). Peng also sang the theme songs of several popular TV series, such as, The Water Margin (1998).