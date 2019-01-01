Lords of BlackFormed 2014
Lords of Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Lords Of Black is a Spanish power metal band formed in Madrid in 2014 by guitarist Tony Hernando, singer Ronnie Romero, drummer Andy C. and bassist Dani Criado.
