Poliça (often written as Polica) is an American synth-pop band from Minneapolis, formed in 2011. The band consists of Channy Leaneagh (vocals, synth), Chris Bierden (bass), Drew Christopherson (drums) and Ben Ivascu (drums), with Ryan Olson joining the band in a studio context as its producer.

To date, the band have released four studio albums, Give You the Ghost (2012), Shulamith (2013), United Crushers (2016), and Music For the Long Emergency (2018) through Mom + Pop Music and tour internationally.