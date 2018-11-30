Poliça
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jk477.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9357482a-9517-456e-b949-e7370e926034
Poliça Biography (Wikipedia)
Poliça (often written as Polica) is an American synth-pop band from Minneapolis, formed in 2011. The band consists of Channy Leaneagh (vocals, synth), Chris Bierden (bass), Drew Christopherson (drums) and Ben Ivascu (drums), with Ryan Olson joining the band in a studio context as its producer.
To date, the band have released four studio albums, Give You the Ghost (2012), Shulamith (2013), United Crushers (2016), and Music For the Long Emergency (2018) through Mom + Pop Music and tour internationally.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Poliça Performances & Interviews
Poliça Tracks
Sort by
Chain My Name
Poliça
Chain My Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l7zfy.jpglink
Chain My Name
Last played on
Chain My Name
Poliça
Chain My Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01gw4k1.jpglink
Chain My Name
Last played on
Spilling Lines
Poliça
Spilling Lines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01msfx7.jpglink
Spilling Lines
Last played on
Dark Star
Poliça
Dark Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv0nv.jpglink
Dark Star
Last played on
Tiff
Poliça
Tiff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l7zfy.jpglink
Tiff
Last played on
Lay Your Cards Out
Poliça
Lay Your Cards Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwd7w.jpglink
Lay Your Cards Out
Last played on
No Captain (Dirty South Remix) (feat. Poliça)
Lane 8
No Captain (Dirty South Remix) (feat. Poliça)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
No Captain (Dirty South Remix) (feat. Poliça)
Last played on
Fake Like
Policia and Stargaze
Fake Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fake Like
Performer
Last played on
Lime Habit
Poliça
Lime Habit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03c466c.jpglink
Lime Habit
Last played on
Out Of Time (feat. Poliça)
Sasha
Out Of Time (feat. Poliça)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0516qpg.jpglink
Out Of Time (feat. Poliça)
Last played on
No Captain
Lane 8
No Captain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
No Captain
Last played on
Second Part
Poliça
Second Part
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l7zfy.jpglink
Second Part
Last played on
Bruise Blood: Re-Imagining Steve Reich's Music For Pieces Of Wood
Poliça
Bruise Blood: Re-Imagining Steve Reich's Music For Pieces Of Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l7zfy.jpglink
Bruise Blood: Re-Imagining Steve Reich's Music For Pieces Of Wood
Last played on
Bruise Blood
Poliça
Bruise Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03l7zfy.jpglink
Bruise Blood
Last played on
Out Of Time (Luke Mac Remix) (feat. Poliça)
Sasha
Out Of Time (Luke Mac Remix) (feat. Poliça)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmd2.jpglink
Out Of Time (Luke Mac Remix) (feat. Poliça)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq6c8g/acts/an43v2
Bristol
2016-02-14T06:07:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03jk537.jpg
14
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
18:45
Bristol
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/am9q2m
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T06:07:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p020q3ql.jpg
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Poliça
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4jc6q
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-10-14T06:07:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01jqkfj.jpg
14
Oct
2013
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Poliça
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Poliça Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist