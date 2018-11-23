amiina (formerly amína) is an Icelandic band composed of Hildur Ársælsdóttir (born January 31, 1980), Edda Rún Ólafsdóttir (born February 3, 1978), Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir (born September 29, 1980), and Sólrún Sumarliðadóttir (born August 10, 1977). The name is spelled in lowercase. They have frequently performed live and in the studio with Sigur Rós. In 2009 Magnús Trygvason Eliassen (born November 18, 1985) and Guðmundur Vignir Karlsson (a.k.a. Kippi Kaninus) (born November 10, 1978) joined the group on a permanent basis.

Their music is made with a great number of instruments. It contains elements of minimalistic style, contemporary classical, ambient, and electronic loops. In their performances each member will play many instruments, sometimes moving across the stage, going from one instrument to another in mid-song.