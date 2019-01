The Birds of Satan are an American progressive/hard rock group, assembled in the spring of 2014 as a side-project led by Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters. The band is also composed of members Wiley Hodgden and Mick Murphy who previously played with Hawkins in the cover band Chevy Metal.

