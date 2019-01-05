The Blue Aeroplanes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049txy3.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/935295a6-8b6c-4de6-819c-da5113dac8fc
The Blue Aeroplanes Biography
The Blue Aeroplanes are an English rock band from Bristol, the mainstays of which have been Gerard Langley, brother John Langley, and dancer Wojtek Dmochowski. All three had previously been members of the new wave "art band" Art Objects from 1978 to 1981.
The Blue Aeroplanes Performances & Interviews
The Blue Aeroplanes Tracks
And Stones
The Blue Aeroplanes
And Stones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
And Stones
Last played on
Jacket Hangs (Glastonbury 1992)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Jacket Hangs (Glastonbury 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Jacket Hangs (Glastonbury 1992)
Daughter Movie - Glastonbury 1992
The Blue Aeroplanes
Daughter Movie - Glastonbury 1992
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Daughter Movie - Glastonbury 1992
And Stones - Glastonbury 1992
The Blue Aeroplanes
And Stones - Glastonbury 1992
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
And Stones - Glastonbury 1992
... And Stones
The Blue Aeroplanes
... And Stones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
... And Stones
Last played on
... And Stones
Allen, Joe, Angelo Bruschini, Langley, John, Alex Lee, Andy McCreeth & The Blue Aeroplanes
... And Stones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
... And Stones
Last played on
Vales Of Colour (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1988)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Vales Of Colour (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1988)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Stripped (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1988)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Stripped (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1988)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Breaking In My Heart (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1988)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Breaking In My Heart (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1988)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
88 Out (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1988)
The Blue Aeroplanes
88 Out (Radio 1 Session, 14 Feb 1988)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Bury Your Love - Colston Hall - Bristol 2016
The Blue Aeroplanes
Bury Your Love - Colston Hall - Bristol 2016
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
- Colston Hall - Bristol 2016
The Blue Aeroplanes
- Colston Hall - Bristol 2016
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
- Colston Hall - Bristol 2016
Last played on
Careful Boys (Nicky Campbell Session, 15 Feb 1990)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Careful Boys (Nicky Campbell Session, 15 Feb 1990)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
And Stones (Nicky Campbell Session, 15 Feb 1990)
The Blue Aeroplanes
And Stones (Nicky Campbell Session, 15 Feb 1990)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Shelly And Jazz And Leider And Love (Nicky Campbell Session, 15 Feb 1990)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Shelly And Jazz And Leider And Love (Nicky Campbell Session, 15 Feb 1990)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Breaking In My Heart
The Blue Aeroplanes
Breaking In My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Breaking In My Heart
Last played on
Colour Me
The Blue Aeroplanes
Colour Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Colour Me
Last played on
Coats (Radio 1 Session, 15 Feb 1987)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Coats (Radio 1 Session, 15 Feb 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Coats (Radio 1 Session, 15 Feb 1987)
Last played on
Jacket Hangs
The Blue Aeroplanes
Jacket Hangs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Jacket Hangs
Last played on
Oak Apple Day (6 Music Session, 21 Aug 2012)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Oak Apple Day (6 Music Session, 21 Aug 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Careful Boy (Radio 1 Session, 15 Feb 1987)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Careful Boy (Radio 1 Session, 15 Feb 1987)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Careful Boy (Radio 1 Session, 15 Feb 1987)
Shelley And Jazz And Leider And Love (Radio 1 Session, 15 Feb 1990)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Shelley And Jazz And Leider And Love (Radio 1 Session, 15 Feb 1990)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Jacket Hangs (Radio 1 Session, 15 Feb 1990)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Jacket Hangs (Radio 1 Session, 15 Feb 1990)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Jacket Hangs (Radio 1 Session, 15 Feb 1990)
Lover & Confidante
The Blue Aeroplanes
Lover & Confidante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Lover & Confidante
Last played on
Sweet Like Chocolate (6 Music session from Marc Riley 131216)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Sweet Like Chocolate (6 Music session from Marc Riley 131216)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Jacket Hangs (6 Music Festival 2016)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Jacket Hangs (6 Music Festival 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Jacket Hangs (6 Music Festival 2016)
Last played on
Dead Tree! Dead Tree!
The Blue Aeroplanes
Dead Tree! Dead Tree!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Dead Tree! Dead Tree!
Last played on
And Stones (Lovers All Around Mix 2006 Remaster)
The Blue Aeroplanes
And Stones (Lovers All Around Mix 2006 Remaster)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Here Is The Heart Of All Wild Things (6Music Session 131216)
The Blue Aeroplanes
Here Is The Heart Of All Wild Things (6Music Session 131216)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Nothing Will Ever Happen in The Future
The Blue Aeroplanes
Nothing Will Ever Happen in The Future
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049txy3.jpglink
Nothing Will Ever Happen in The Future
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq6c8g
Bristol
2016-02-14T05:31:43
14
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
18:15
Bristol
The Blue Aeroplanes Links
