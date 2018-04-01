Town and CountryFormed 1998. Disbanded 2006
Town and Country
1998
Town and Country Biography (Wikipedia)
Town & Country was an American minimalist quartet based in Chicago.
Members were:
The four members of Town and Country continue to work together in DRMWPN ("Dreamweapon"), a Chicago-based large improvising drone ensemble with a varying cast of performers.
Give Your Baby a Standing Ovation
Give Your Baby a Standing Ovation
Garden
Garden
The Last Post
The Last Post
Going To Kamakura
Going To Kamakura
