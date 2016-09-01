Soul II Soul
1988
Soul II Soul Biography (Wikipedia)
Soul II Soul are a British musical group formed in London in 1988. They are best known for their 1989 UK chart-topper and US top five hit "Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)", and "Keep On Movin'" which reached number five in the UK and number 11 in the US. They won two Grammy Awards, and have been nominated for five Brit Awards—twice for Best British Group.
Soul II Soul Performances & Interviews
Cornbury: Jazzie B from Soul II Soul
Soul II Soul's Jazzie B talks to BBC Radio Oxford's Al Ryan at the Cornbury Festival.
Cornbury: Jazzie B from Soul II Soul
Soul II Soul perform Get a Life for Mastertapes
Soul II Soul perform Get a Life from their album Vol. II: 1990 – A New Decade.
Soul II Soul perform Get a Life for Mastertapes
Jazzie B explains how Soul II Soul's Fairplay was produced
Soul II Soul's Jazzie B describes how he built up tunes by adding layers of sounds.
Jazzie B explains how Soul II Soul’s Fairplay was produced
Soul II Soul: Jazzie's Groove
Jazzie B and Soul II Soul perform Jazzie's Groove for Mastertapes at Maida Vale Studios.
Soul II Soul: Jazzie's Groove
Soul II Soul Tracks
Back to Life (However Do You Want Me) (feat. Caron Wheeler)
Soul II Soul
Back to Life (However Do You Want Me) (feat. Caron Wheeler)
Back to Life (However Do You Want Me) (feat. Caron Wheeler)
Back To Life
Soul II Soul
Back To Life
Back To Life
Keep On Movin'
Soul II Soul
Keep On Movin'
Keep On Movin'
Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)
Soul II Soul
Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)
Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)
Keep on Movin' (feat. Caron Wheeler)
Soul II Soul
Keep on Movin' (feat. Caron Wheeler)
Keep on Movin' (feat. Caron Wheeler)
Missing You
Soul II Soul
Missing You
Missing You
Back To Life (Accapella) & Jazzie's Groove
Soul II Soul
Back To Life (Accapella) & Jazzie's Groove
Back To Life (Accapella) & Jazzie's Groove
African Dance
Soul II Soul
African Dance
African Dance
Feeling Free (Live Rap)
Soul II Soul
Feeling Free (Live Rap)
Feeling Free (Live Rap)
Holdin' On (Bambelela)
Soul II Soul
Holdin' On (Bambelela)
Holdin' On (Bambelela)
Fairplay
Soul II Soul
Fairplay
Fairplay
Playlists featuring Soul II Soul
Upcoming Events
26
May
2019
Soul II Soul
Huddersfield Park, Bradford, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-12T05:16:14
12
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Latest Soul II Soul News
Similar Artists
