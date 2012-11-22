Lex LugerBorn 6 March 1991
Lex Luger
1991-03-06
Lex Luger Biography (Wikipedia)
Lexus Arnel Lewis (born March 6, 1991), professionally known as Lex Luger, is an American record producer. His stage name is inspired by the famous WWF professional wrestler Lex Luger. He co-founded the American hip hop production team 808 Mafia with Southside. Luger is also a member of the hip hop production duo Low Pros with A-Trak and the VABP (Virginia Boyz Productionz), a hip hop group that he founded in high school.
Lex Luger Tracks
John
Lex Luger
John
John
Last played on
H.A.M Instrumental
Lex Luger
H.A.M Instrumental
H.A.M Instrumental
Last played on
Unreleased
Lex Luger
Unreleased
Unreleased
Last played on
