Lexus Arnel Lewis (born March 6, 1991), professionally known as Lex Luger, is an American record producer. His stage name is inspired by the famous WWF professional wrestler Lex Luger. He co-founded the American hip hop production team 808 Mafia with Southside. Luger is also a member of the hip hop production duo Low Pros with A-Trak and the VABP (Virginia Boyz Productionz), a hip hop group that he founded in high school.