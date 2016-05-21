Tom TykwerBorn 23 May 1965
Tom Tykwer
1965-05-23
Tom Tykwer Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Tykwer (born 23 May 1965) is a German film director, producer, screenwriter, and composer. He is best known internationally for directing the thriller films Run Lola Run (1998), Heaven (2002), Perfume: The Story of a Murderer (2006), and The International (2009). He collaborated with The Wachowskis as co-director for the science fiction film Cloud Atlas (2012) and the Netflix series Sense8 (2015–2018).
A Hologram for the King (2016) - Mr Clay
Johnny Klimek
A Hologram for the King (2016) - Mr Clay
A Hologram for the King (2016) - Mr Clay
CLOUD ATLAS (2012): Cloud Atlas Sextet
Tom Tykwer
CLOUD ATLAS (2012): Cloud Atlas Sextet
CLOUD ATLAS (2012): Cloud Atlas Sextet
Moorish Scents
Tom Tykwer
Moorish Scents
Moorish Scents
PERFUME - STORY OF A MURDERER (2006): Meeting Laura
Reinhold Heil
PERFUME - STORY OF A MURDERER (2006): Meeting Laura
PERFUME - STORY OF A MURDERER (2006): Meeting Laura
Perfume
Chen Reiss, BERLIN PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA & Tom Tykwer
Perfume
Perfume
Istanbul
Tom Tykwer
Istanbul
Istanbul
On the Way to Moody's Bail Bonds
Tom Tykwer
On the Way to Moody's Bail Bonds
On the Way to Moody's Bail Bonds
Meeting Schumer
Tom Tykwer
Meeting Schumer
Meeting Schumer
The International End Title
Tom Tykwer
The International End Title
The International End Title
