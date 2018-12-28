Tia FullerBorn 27 March 1976
Tia Fuller
1976-03-27
Tia Fuller Biography
Tia Fuller (born March 27, 1976) is a saxophonist, composer, and educator, and a member of the all-female band touring with Beyoncé. Fuller is currently a faculty member in the ensembles department at Berklee College of Music.
Tia Fuller Tracks
Soul Eyes
Tia Fuller
Soul Eyes
Soul Eyes
Decive Steps
Tia Fuller
Decive Steps
Decive Steps
I Love You
Tia Fuller
I Love You
I Love You
In The Trenches
Tia Fuller
In The Trenches
In The Trenches
The Coming
Tia Fuller
The Coming
The Coming
Ralphie's Groove
Tia Fuller
Ralphie's Groove
Ralphie's Groove
Body and Soul
Tia Fuller
Body and Soul
Body and Soul
Angelic Warrior
Tia Fuller
Angelic Warrior
Angelic Warrior
Shades of McBride
Tia Fuller
Shades of McBride
Shades of McBride
Kissed by the Sun
Tia Fuller
Kissed by the Sun
Kissed by the Sun
Tia Fuller Links
