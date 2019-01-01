Matthew Rhys Evans (born 4 November 1974), known professionally as Matthew Rhys, is a Welsh actor. He is known for playing Philip Jennings in the acclaimed television series The Americans (2013–2018), for which he received two Golden Globe Award nominations and a Primetime Emmy Award. He has also played Kevin Walker in the television series Brothers & Sisters (2006–2011), Dylan Thomas in the film The Edge of Love (2008) and Daniel Ellsberg in the film The Post (2017).