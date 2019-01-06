Antoine Roundtree (born March 27, 1975), better known by his stage name Skee-Lo, is an American rapper. He is best known for his 1995 song, "I Wish", which became a hit in several countries and reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. He is considered to have been a one-hit wonder.

His first single "I Wish" became a hit on radio and TV during the summer of 1995 with a number one MTV video directed by Marty Thomas that won many nominations and wins from VMA Awards worldwide. The song was well known for its lack of explicit lyrics at a time when gangsta rap was very popular. His debut album of the same title was released shortly thereafter, earning him two Grammy nominations for both the album and single. Afterwards he stopped his rapping career before coming back to release a new album in 2000 and another in 2012. He has been living in Los Angeles since 1990 and is married to his wife, Stacy, and has two children.