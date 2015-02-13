Tanya MorganFormed 2003
Tanya Morgan
2003
Tanya Morgan Biography (Wikipedia)
Tanya Morgan is an American hip hop group, which consists of MC William Donald "Donwill" Freeman and MC/producer Devon "Von Pea" Callender. Donwill is from Cincinnati, Ohio, while Von Pea is from Brooklyn, New York. Their fourth studio album, YGWY$4, was released on July 28, 2017.
Blue Waffles
Blue Waffles
Hardcore Gentlemen
Hardcore Gentlemen
Stay Tuned
Stay Tuned
Bang Boogie
Bang Boogie
Bang And Boogie
Bang And Boogie
Plan B
Plan B
