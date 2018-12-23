Rory GallagherBorn 2 March 1948. Died 14 June 1995
Rory Gallagher
1948-03-02
Rory Gallagher Biography (Wikipedia)
William Rory Gallagher ( GAL-ə-hər; 2 March 1948 – 14 June 1995) was an Irish blues and rock multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer. Born in Ballyshannon, County Donegal, and brought up in Cork, Gallagher recorded solo albums throughout the 1970s and 1980s, after forming the band Taste during the late 1960s. His albums have sold over 30 million copies worldwide.
Gallagher received a liver transplant in 1995, but died of complications later that year in London at the age of 47.
Rory Gallagher Tracks
I Fall Apart
I Fall Apart
Cradle Rock (Saturday Rock Show Session, 5 Dec 1973)
Too Much Alcohol (live) (edit)
Too Much Alcohol (live) (edit)
Messin' With The Kid
Messin' With The Kid
Souped-Up Ford
Souped-Up Ford
Laundromat
Laundromat
At the Depot
At the Depot
For The Last Time
For The Last Time
Hands Off
Hands Off
Do You Read Me
Do You Read Me
Follow Me
Follow Me
Til I Fall Apart
Til I Fall Apart
Bought And Sold
Bought And Sold
Bullfrog Blues
Bullfrog Blues
Mississippi Shieks (Rock Goes To College, Middlesex Polytechnic, 7 Dec 1978)
Do You Read Me - Middlesex Polytechnic 1978
Do You Read Me - Middlesex Polytechnic 1978
Cruise On Out (Rock Goes To College, Middlesex Polytechnic, 7 Dec 1978)
The Cuckoo
The Cuckoo
Tattoo'd Lady
Tattoo'd Lady
Back on my Stomping Ground (Bob Harris session 19th June 1974)
As The Crow Flies (Bob Harris session 19th June 1974)
Tattoo'd Lady (Live)
Tattoo'd Lady (Live)
Used To Be
Used To Be
Wayward Child
Wayward Child
Going To My Home Town (Live in Belfast)
Going To My Home Town (Live in Belfast)
Back On My Stompin' Ground
Back On My Stompin' Ground
Wave Myself Goodbye
Wave Myself Goodbye
Bad Penny
Bad Penny
Crest Of A Wave
Crest Of A Wave
As The Crow Flies
As The Crow Flies
Walk on Hot Coals
Walk on Hot Coals
Pistol Slapper Blues
Pistol Slapper Blues
Sleep on a Clothes Line
Sleep on a Clothes Line
Cradle Rock
Cradle Rock
Shin Kicker (Rock Goes To College, Middlesex Polytechnic, 7 Dec 1978)
Going To My Hometown
Going To My Hometown
