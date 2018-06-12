Sue TompkinsVocalist and artist. Born 1971
Sue Tompkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/933f8e56-5344-4ddc-8aeb-50c8540e2ada
Sue Tompkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Sue Tompkins is a British visual and sound artist based in Glasgow. She was vocalist for the now defunct indie rock band Life Without Buildings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sue Tompkins Tracks
Sort by
Special Long Version (Demo) (feat. Sue Tompkins)
Russell Haswell
Special Long Version (Demo) (feat. Sue Tompkins)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Special Long Version (Demo) (feat. Sue Tompkins)
Last played on
Back to artist