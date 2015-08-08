Gregory Fernan Hutchison (born August 4, 1967 in Pomona, California), better known by his stage names Big Hutch and Cold 187 um (pronounced "cold one-eighty sev-um"), is a rapper and producer, and the lead act of the rap group Above the Law. Cold 187 um is credited for being one of the first creators of G-funk and "rock soul." He currently records for his self-founded label.