Ant & Dec are an English TV presenting duo, consisting of Anthony McPartlin OBE (born 18 November 1975) and Declan Donnelly OBE (born 25 September 1975), from Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Formed after their meeting as actors on CBBC's drama, Byker Grove, they performed together as pop musicians PJ & Duncan, the names of their characters from Byker Grove. The duo have since led successful careers as television presenters, with hosting credits including SMTV Live, CD:UK, Friends Like These, Pop Idol, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, PokerFace, Push the Button, Britain's Got Talent, Red or Black?, and Text Santa. They presented the annual Brit Awards in 2001, 2015 and 2016.

In addition to presenting, the duo are actors and both had leading roles in the 2006 film Alien Autopsy. They have been television producers, and have their own production company, Mitre Television. When appearing together, they normally position themselves so that Ant is on the viewer's left, and Dec on the right.