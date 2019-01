B.J. Crosby (November 23, 1952 – March 27, 2015) was an American jazz vocalist, singer, and actress. In 1995, Crosby received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical nomination for her performance in the musical, Smokey Joe's Cafe. Her role in Smokey Joe's Cafe included solo parts in the songs "Hound Dog" and "Fools Fall in Love".

