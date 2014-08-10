BJ CrosbyBorn 23 November 1952. Died 27 March 2015
BJ Crosby
1952-11-23
BJ Crosby Biography (Wikipedia)
B.J. Crosby (November 23, 1952 – March 27, 2015) was an American jazz vocalist, singer, and actress. In 1995, Crosby received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical nomination for her performance in the musical, Smokey Joe's Cafe. Her role in Smokey Joe's Cafe included solo parts in the songs "Hound Dog" and "Fools Fall in Love".
BJ Crosby Tracks
Fools Fall In Love
BJ Crosby
Fools Fall In Love
Fools Fall In Love
I'm A Woman
BJ Crosby
I'm A Woman
I'm A Woman
