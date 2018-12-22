Khulane Morule (born August 27, 1982), better known by his stage name Khuli Chana, is a South African Motswako rapper.

Morule was born in the Mmabatho, North West Province and started rapping at a young age. He was a member of a rap group called Morafe. He then proceeded to go solo, after the rap group took a break from releasing music as a unit.

Khuli Chana rose to fame after releasing his major successful album Motswakoriginator, which infuses both the Setswana and English languages. Motswako is a mixture of both languages and the sound and style of music originates from Mahikeng, a small town in the North West Province.

He has shared a stage with US rapper Drake, as an opening act.

Khuli Chana partnered with vodka brand Absolut as one of their ambassadors for the South Africa market.

Khuli Chana was nearly killed when members of the South African police mistook him for a criminal and proceeded to fire nine bullets at his vehicle.

Chana is considered one of the best hip hop artists in South Africa.[citation needed]