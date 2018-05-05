Bernard GérardBorn 26 April 1930. Died 29 June 2000
Bernard Gérard
1930-04-26
Bernard Gérard Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Gérard (26 April 1930 – 29 June 2000) was a French composer of film scores. He was one of Michel Magne's principal orchestrators, and worked as well with Georges Lautner and Jean-Pierre Melville. Films upon which he worked include Ne nous fâchons pas [fr], La Grande Sauterelle [fr], Le Deuxième souffle, and Road to Salina.
Z (1969): extracts
Mikis Theodorakis
Z (1969): extracts
Z (1969): extracts
