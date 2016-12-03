Curtis RoadsBorn 9 May 1951
Curtis Roads Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Roads (born May 9, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio) is a composer, author and computer programmer. He composes electronic and electroacoustic music, specializing in granular and pulsar synthesis.
Curtis Roads Tracks
Epicurus
Epicurus
Epicurus
