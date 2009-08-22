ZazieBorn 18 April 1964
Zazie
1964-04-18
Zazie Biography
Zazie (born Isabelle Marie Anne de Truchis de Varennes, 18 April 1964) is a French singer, songwriter, and former fashion model. Zazie co-produces all her albums. She is noted for her playful use of language.
Des Rails
J'envoie Valser
Je suis un Homme
