Gertrude LawrenceBorn 4 June 1898. Died 6 September 1952
Gertrude Lawrence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06cxxzc.jpg
1898-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/932a668a-b3b2-4a83-a45c-bf59758d4393
Gertrude Lawrence Biography (Wikipedia)
Gertrude Lawrence (4 July 1898 – 6 September 1952) was an English actress, singer, dancer and musical comedy performer known for her stage appearances in the West End of London and on Broadway in New York.
Gertrude Lawrence Tracks
Shall We Dance (The King And I)
Gertrude Lawrence
Shall We Dance (The King And I)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
Shall We Dance (The King And I)
Last played on
Mad About The Boy
Gertrude Lawrence
Mad About The Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
Mad About The Boy
Last played on
The Physician
Gertrude Lawrence
The Physician
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
The Physician
Last played on
Hello Young Lovers
Gertrude Lawrence
Hello Young Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
Hello Young Lovers
Last played on
Uncle Harry
Noël Coward
Uncle Harry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnv3.jpglink
Uncle Harry
Last played on
My Ship
Gertrude Lawrence
My Ship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
The Physician, from Nymph Errant
Cole Porter
Cole Porter
The Physician, from Nymph Errant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
The Physician, from Nymph Errant
Last played on
Someone to watch over me
Gertrude Lawrence
Someone to watch over me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
Someone to watch over me
Last played on
SOMEDAY I'LL FIND YOU (feat. Ray Noble & Gertrude Lawrence)
Noël Coward
Noël Coward
SOMEDAY I'LL FIND YOU (feat. Ray Noble & Gertrude Lawrence)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnv3.jpglink
SOMEDAY I'LL FIND YOU (feat. Ray Noble & Gertrude Lawrence)
Last played on
Love Scene Act 1 Someday I'll Find You
Gertrude Lawrence
Love Scene Act 1 Someday I'll Find You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
Love Scene Act 1 Someday I'll Find You
Last played on
How could be wrong?
Gertrude Lawrence
How could be wrong?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
How could be wrong?
Last played on
Shall We Dance?
Gertrude Lawrence
Shall We Dance?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
Shall We Dance?
Last played on
Getting To Know You
Gertrude Lawrence
Getting To Know You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
Getting To Know You
Last played on
The Saga Lawrence
Gertrude Lawrence
The Saga Lawrence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
The Saga Lawrence
Last played on
Experiment
Gertrude Lawrence
Experiment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
Experiment
Last played on
One Life to Live
Gertrude Lawrence
One Life to Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
One Life to Live
Last played on
I Whistle A Happy Tune
Gertrude Lawrence
I Whistle A Happy Tune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
I Whistle A Happy Tune
Last played on
Gertrude Lawrence Medley
Gertrude Lawrence
Gertrude Lawrence Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
Gertrude Lawrence Medley
Last played on
Do Do Do
Gertrude Lawrence
Do Do Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cxy07.jpglink
Do Do Do
Last played on
