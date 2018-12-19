Jussi JalasBorn 23 June 1908. Died 11 October 1985
Jussi Jalas
1908-06-23
Jussi Jalas Biography (Wikipedia)
Jussi Jalas (June 23, 1908 – October 11, 1985) was a Finnish conductor and composer.
Jussi Jalas Tracks
Sérénades joyeuses
Uuno Klami
Last played on
"Mogst du, mein kind" (Daland's aria from Act II Die Fliegende Hollander)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Orjan poika [The Son of the Slave] Op.14 (1910)
Toivo Kuula
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1985: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
1985-09-11T05:49:49
11
Sep
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
