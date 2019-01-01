Miguel CalóBorn 28 October 1907. Died 24 May 1972
Miguel Caló
1907-10-28
Miguel Caló Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel Caló (October 28, 1907 – May 24, 1972) was a famous tango bandoneonist, composer, and the leader of the Orchestra Miguel Caló.
He was born in Balvanera, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
