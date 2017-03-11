Eddie AmadorBorn 1967
Eddie Amador
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9322c0b4-9b07-45f8-8314-4ff483b77456
Eddie Amador Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie Amador (born 1967) is best known as an international house music producer, remixer and DJ. He penned the famous song House Music in 1997 and is an established icon in house music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eddie Amador Tracks
Sort by
The Funk (Acapella)
Eddie Amador
The Funk (Acapella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House Music (Message Mix)
Eddie Amador
House Music (Message Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House Music (Message Mix)
Last played on
In My Body (Jewel Kid Remix)
Eddie Amador
In My Body (Jewel Kid Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My Body (Jewel Kid Remix)
Last played on
House Music (acapella)
Eddie Amador
House Music (acapella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House Music (acapella)
Last played on
House Music (Imaginary Neighbours just another remix)
Eddie Amador
House Music (Imaginary Neighbours just another remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House Music
Eddie Amador
House Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House Music
Last played on
10 Little Indians
Eddie Amador
10 Little Indians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
10 Little Indians
Last played on
Eddie Amador Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist