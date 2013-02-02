Rebecca RiotsFormed 1993. Disbanded 2001
Rebecca Riots
1993
Rebecca Riots Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Riots (formerly known as Final Girl) was a female acoustic folk music trio from 1993 to 2009 originating in Berkeley, California, founded in 1993 by its members, Andrea Prichett, Lisa Zeiler, and Eve Decker. The band's music employs three-part harmony, guitar, mandolin and harmonica.
Rebecca Riots Tracks
