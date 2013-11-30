Tracy Young
Tracy Young Biography
Theresa "Tracy" Young, is an American electronic dance music DJ, producer, remixer, composer, entertainment correspondent and on-air radio personality for iHeart Media at 93.9 MIA and Y100. After 25 years in the music industry, Young has racked up 48 #1 Billboard Club Hits and collaborated on remixes with over 100 artists, including 13 exclusively for Madonna.
Ayo (Tracy Young Radio Mix) (feat. Tracy Young)
