Theresa "Tracy" Young, is an American electronic dance music DJ, producer, remixer, composer, entertainment correspondent and on-air radio personality for iHeart Media at 93.9 MIA and Y100. After 25 years in the music industry, Young has racked up 48 #1 Billboard Club Hits and collaborated on remixes with over 100 artists, including 13 exclusively for Madonna.

