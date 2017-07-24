Operation IvyFormed May 1987. Disbanded 29 May 1989
Operation Ivy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/931e1d1f-6b2f-4ff8-9f70-aa537210cd46
Operation Ivy Biography (Wikipedia)
Operation Ivy was an American punk rock band from Berkeley, California formed in May 1987. The band was stylistically important as one of the first bands to mix the elements of hardcore punk and ska into a new amalgam called ska punk and was critical to the emergence of Lookout Records and the so-called "East Bay Sound."
The band's name was derived from the Operation Ivy series of nuclear tests in 1952. Although the band released just one full-length album before breaking up in May 1989, Operation Ivy is well remembered as the direct antecedent of popular band Rancid and for wielding a lasting stylistic influence over numerous other bands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Operation Ivy Tracks
Sort by
Unity
Operation Ivy
Unity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unity
Last played on
Sound System
Operation Ivy
Sound System
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sound System
Last played on
Yelling In My Ear
Operation Ivy
Yelling In My Ear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yelling In My Ear
Last played on
Bankshot
Operation Ivy
Bankshot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bankshot
Last played on
Smiling
Operation Ivy
Smiling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smiling
Last played on
Knowledge
Operation Ivy
Knowledge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knowledge
Last played on
Healthy Body
Operation Ivy
Healthy Body
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Healthy Body
Last played on
The Crowd
Operation Ivy
The Crowd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Crowd
Last played on
Bad Town
Operation Ivy
Bad Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Town
Last played on
Room Without a Window
Operation Ivy
Room Without a Window
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Room Without a Window
Last played on
Operation Ivy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist