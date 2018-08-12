Kristene DiMarco (born January 28, 1985, as Kristene Elizabeth Mueller), is an American Christian musician. Her first album, Those Who Dream, was released by Jesus Culture Music in 2008, along with a re-release of the same album in 2010 by Kingsway Music. She released, Safe Place, in 2012 with Kingsway Music. Her next album Mighty was released July 31, 2015 by Jesus Culture Music alongside Sparrow Records.