Omnium Gatherum
Formed 1996
Omnium Gatherum
1996
Omnium Gatherum Biography (Wikipedia)
Omnium Gatherum is a six-piece melodic death metal band from Finland, founded in the autumn of 1996. Although the band mainly follows the path of the melodic death metal genre, much of their work shows strong influences from progressive metal, especially their later albums.
