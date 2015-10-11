Blind Simmie DooleyBorn 3 July 1881. Died 17 January 1961
Blind Simmie Dooley
1881-07-03
Blind Simmie Dooley Biography (Wikipedia)
Simeon "Blind Simmie" Dooley (July 3, 1881 – January 17, 1961) was an American country blues singer and guitarist.
Blind Simmie Dooley Tracks
