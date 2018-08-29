Anthony CollinsBritish composer and conductor. Born 3 September 1893. Died 11 December 1963
Anthony Collins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n2xj8.jpg
1893-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9314577c-188d-4ecc-90b6-1e7c9e8f5f60
Anthony Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Collins (3 September 1893 – 11 December 1963) was a British conductor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anthony Collins Tracks
Sort by
Valse (Façade)
William Walton
Valse (Façade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Valse (Façade)
Conductor
Last played on
The Lady with the Lamp (1939): Prelude and Valse Variations
Anthony Collins
The Lady with the Lamp (1939): Prelude and Valse Variations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2xj8.jpglink
The Lady with the Lamp (1939): Prelude and Valse Variations
Last played on
Façade (Fox-Trot; Sir Beelzebub)
William Walton
Façade (Fox-Trot; Sir Beelzebub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Façade (Fox-Trot; Sir Beelzebub)
Last played on
Victoria the Great
Anthony Collins
Victoria the Great
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2xj8.jpglink
Victoria the Great
Last played on
Swiss Jodelling Song (Façade)
William Walton
Swiss Jodelling Song (Façade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Swiss Jodelling Song (Façade)
Last played on
Tango-Pasodoble, Polka and Popular Song - from Façade
William Walton
Tango-Pasodoble, Polka and Popular Song - from Façade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Tango-Pasodoble, Polka and Popular Song - from Façade
Last played on
Odette (1950) - The Saga of Odette - Valse Lente
Anthony Collins
Odette (1950) - The Saga of Odette - Valse Lente
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2xj8.jpglink
Odette (1950) - The Saga of Odette - Valse Lente
Last played on
Vanity Fair
Anthony Collins
Vanity Fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2xj8.jpglink
Vanity Fair
Last played on
Saga of Odette
Anthony Collins
Saga of Odette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2xj8.jpglink
Saga of Odette
Last played on
Festival Royal Overture
Anthony Collins
Festival Royal Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2xj8.jpglink
Festival Royal Overture
Last played on
Playlists featuring Anthony Collins
Anthony Collins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist