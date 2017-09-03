Brand New was an American rock band from Long Island, New York. Formed in 2000, the band consists of Jesse Lacey (vocals, guitar), Vincent Accardi (guitar, vocals), Garrett Tierney (bass guitar, vocals), and Brian Lane (drums, percussion); they are joined by Benjamin Homola (percussion) for their live performances. From 2005 to 2013, the band also included Derrick Sherman (guitar, backing vocals, keyboards). The band is recognized as one of the most influential within the 2000s alternative rock and emo scene, celebrated for making artistic statements with their music while their peers aimed for commercial success.

During the late 1990s in Levittown, New York, Jesse Lacey, Garrett Tierney and Brian Lane were all members of the band The Rookie Lot. They eventually split off from the other members of the group, and in 2000 formed Brand New in Merrick, New York. The band signed to Triple Crown Records and in 2001 released their debut studio album, Your Favorite Weapon. Their second album, Deja Entendu, was released in 2003 and marked a stylistic change for the band, one that garnered an extremely positive critical reception. The album's first two singles, "The Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows" and "Sic Transit Gloria... Glory Fades", both received airplay on MTV2 and Fuse TV, entering the top 40 on the United Kingdom Singles Chart. Deja Entendu was eventually certified gold in the United States.