Farhad Darya Nashir (Pashto: فرهاد دریا‎; Persian: فرهاد دریا‎; born September 22, 1962) is an Afghan singer, composer and music producer. He serves as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) National Goodwill Ambassador for Afghanistan and is involved in numerous charitable organizations, such as Music Village and others. He has earned affection for not only his music but also patriotism. He has a fan base that stretches from his native Afghanistan to parts of Central Asia, and Tajikistan. Darya sings in various languages including Persian, Pashto, Uzbek, Hindi-Urdu and English.