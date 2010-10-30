Farhad DaryaBorn 22 September 1962
Farhad Darya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9310a5a5-6282-4b46-b21b-8c7b4278e055
Farhad Darya Biography (Wikipedia)
Farhad Darya Nashir (Pashto: فرهاد دریا; Persian: فرهاد دریا; born September 22, 1962) is an Afghan singer, composer and music producer. He serves as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) National Goodwill Ambassador for Afghanistan and is involved in numerous charitable organizations, such as Music Village and others. He has earned affection for not only his music but also patriotism. He has a fan base that stretches from his native Afghanistan to parts of Central Asia, and Tajikistan. Darya sings in various languages including Persian, Pashto, Uzbek, Hindi-Urdu and English.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Farhad Darya Tracks
Sort by
Salaamalek (extract)
Farhad Darya
Salaamalek (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salaamalek (extract)
Last played on
Farhad Darya Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist