John Ford ColeyBorn 13 October 1948
John Ford Coley
John Ford Coley Biography (Wikipedia)
John Ford Coley (born October 13, 1948) is an American singer, classically trained pianist, guitarist, actor, and author most known for his partnership in the musical duo England Dan & John Ford Coley.
John Ford Coley Tracks
I'd Really Love To See You Tonight
England Dan & John Ford Coley
I'd Really Love To See You Tonight
I'd Really Love To See You Tonight
Love Is The Answer
Dan England & John Ford Coley
Love Is The Answer
Love Is The Answer
