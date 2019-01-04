Londonbeat is a British-American electronic dance music (EDM) band who scored a number of pop and dance hits in the early 1990s. Band members are American Jimmy Helms (who also had a successful solo career and sang radio jingles for Radio Hallam and Hereward Radio in the UK); Jimmy Chambers (born 20 January 1946), from Trinidad, and Charles Pierre. Former members include multi-instrumentalist William Henshall (credited as Willy M); George Chandler (formerly a founding member and frontman of The Olympic Runners); Marc Goldschmitz (subsequently a member of the band Leash) and Myles Kayne