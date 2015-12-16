Felix JaehnBorn 28 August 1994
Felix Jaehn
1994-08-28
Felix Jaehn Biography (Wikipedia)
Felix Kurt Jähn (born 28 August 1994), known professionally as Felix Jaehn, is a German DJ and record producer specialising in tropical house. Jaehn was born in Hamburg and raised in Schönberg, near Wismar in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany. He took violin lessons at age of 5 and began his DJ career at 16. Jaehn lived in London for a year, where he attended a Point Blank Music College at the age of 17. Afterwards he briefly studied Business Administration at Humboldt-University in Berlin.
Felix Jaehn Tracks
So Close (Dramä Remix) (feat. Georgia Ku & Captain Cuts)
NOTD
So Close (Dramä Remix) (feat. Georgia Ku & Captain Cuts)
So Close (Dramä Remix) (feat. Georgia Ku & Captain Cuts)
Last played on
So Close (feat. Georgia Ku & Captain Cuts)
NOTD
So Close (feat. Georgia Ku & Captain Cuts)
So Close (feat. Georgia Ku & Captain Cuts)
Last played on
Ain't Nobody (Love Me Better)
Felix Jaehn
Ain't Nobody (Love Me Better)
Ain't Nobody (Love Me Better)
Last played on
Bonfire (feat. ALMA)
Felix Jaehn
Bonfire (feat. ALMA)
Bonfire (feat. ALMA)
Last played on
Like A Riddle (Damien N-Drix Remix)
Felix Jaehn, Hearts & Colours & Adam Trigger
Like A Riddle (Damien N-Drix Remix)
Like A Riddle (Damien N-Drix Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Ain't Nobody (Gunes Ergun Remix) (feat. Jasmine Thompson)
Felix Jaehn
Ain't Nobody (Gunes Ergun Remix) (feat. Jasmine Thompson)
Ain't Nobody (Gunes Ergun Remix) (feat. Jasmine Thompson)
Last played on
Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better) (feat. Jasmine Thompson)
Felix Jaehn
Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better) (feat. Jasmine Thompson)
Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better) (feat. Jasmine Thompson)
Last played on
Hot2Touch
Felix Jaehn
Hot2Touch
Hot2Touch
Last played on
Bonfire vs. Pump Up The Jam
Felix Jaehn
Bonfire vs. Pump Up The Jam
Bonfire vs. Pump Up The Jam
Last played on
Bonfire (Chris Lake Remix)
Felix Jaehn
Bonfire (Chris Lake Remix)
Bonfire (Chris Lake Remix)
Last played on
Ain't Nobody
Felix Jaehn
Ain't Nobody
Ain't Nobody
Last played on
