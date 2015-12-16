Felix Kurt Jähn (born 28 August 1994), known professionally as Felix Jaehn, is a German DJ and record producer specialising in tropical house. Jaehn was born in Hamburg and raised in Schönberg, near Wismar in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany. He took violin lessons at age of 5 and began his DJ career at 16. Jaehn lived in London for a year, where he attended a Point Blank Music College at the age of 17. Afterwards he briefly studied Business Administration at Humboldt-University in Berlin.