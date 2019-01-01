Wilhelm MüllerBorn 7 October 1794. Died 30 September 1827
Wilhelm Müller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1794-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/93023238-9560-4b39-8253-c3c2d178badf
Wilhelm Müller Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Ludwig Wilhelm Müller (7 October 1794 – 30 September 1827) was a German lyric poet, most well known as the author of Die schöne Müllerin and Winterreise, the famous Franz Schubert song cycles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wilhelm Müller Tracks
Sort by
Wilhelm Müller Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist