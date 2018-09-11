ShaftLate 90s/early 00s UK latino dance duo, "Mambo Italiano", "Sway". Formed 1999. Disbanded 2001
Shaft
1999
Shaft Biography (Wikipedia)
Shaft are a British electronic music production duo, known for their covers and remixes of "(Mucho Mambo) Sway" and "Mambo Italiano". The former entered and peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart in August 1999, then reached number one on New Zealand's Recorded Music NZ chart in December. They followed this with the release of "Mambo Italiano" (vocal by Donna Canale), which peaked at number twelve on the UK Singles Chart but ultimately did not replicate the success of the previous single. They went on to tour the world and win a gold disc for best performing group.[citation needed] Since then, they have recorded more songs such as "Kiri Riri Boom" and "Shake Seniora".
Shaft Tracks
Sway
Shaft
Sway
Sway
Last played on
(Mucho Mambo) Sway
Shaft
(Mucho Mambo) Sway
(Mucho Mambo) Sway
Last played on
Mucho Mambo
Shaft
Mucho Mambo
Mucho Mambo
Last played on
Africa
Shaft
Africa
Africa
Last played on
