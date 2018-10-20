Bobby HackettBorn 31 January 1915. Died 7 June 1976
Bobby Hackett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1915-01-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92ffa91d-bc56-4da9-947a-e5659c40f561
Bobby Hackett Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Leo Hackett (January 31, 1915 – June 7, 1976) was an American jazz musician who played trumpet, cornet, and guitar with the bands of Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman in the late 1930s and early 1940s. Hackett was a featured soloist on some of the Jackie Gleason mood music albums during the 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Hackett Tracks
Sort by
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
Bobby Hackett
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muskrat Ramble
Jack Teagarden
Muskrat Ramble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muskrat Ramble
Last played on
Struttin With Some Barbecue
Bobby Hackett
Struttin With Some Barbecue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Struttin With Some Barbecue
Last played on
You've Changed
Bobby Hackett
You've Changed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You've Changed
Last played on
Stairway To The Stars
Bobby Hackett
Stairway To The Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stairway To The Stars
Performer
Last played on
That Old Feeling
Bobby Hackett
That Old Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Old Feeling
Performer
Last played on
Body & Soul
Bobby Hackett
Body & Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Body & Soul
Last played on
My Man
Dizzy Gillespie
My Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
My Man
Last played on
Lazy Afternoon
Bobby Hackett
Lazy Afternoon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lazy Afternoon
Performer
Last played on
The Bass Walks
Bobby Hackett
The Bass Walks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bass Walks
Last played on
Blue Room
Bobby Hackett
Blue Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Room
Last played on
Oh Look At Me Now
Lee Wiley
Oh Look At Me Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Look At Me Now
Last played on
Big Butter and Egg Man
Bobby Hackett
Big Butter and Egg Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Butter and Egg Man
Last played on
Fools Rush In
Bobby Hackett
Fools Rush In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fools Rush In
Performer
Last played on
Love Is Just Around The Corner
Pee Wee Russell
Love Is Just Around The Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is Just Around The Corner
Last played on
Rockin' Chair
Louis Armstrong, Bobby Hackett, Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Ernie Caceres, Johnny Guarnieri, Al Casey, Al Hall & Cozy Cole
Rockin' Chair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin' Chair
Composer
Last played on
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
Ernie Caceres
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jdh5p.jpglink
I've Got a Girl In Kalamazoo
Last played on
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
Bobby Hackett
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
Last played on
Joanna
Bobby Hackett
Joanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joanna
Last played on
Thats A-Plenty
Bobby Hackett
Thats A-Plenty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thats A-Plenty
Last played on
I Guess Ill Have To Change My Plan
Bobby Hackett
I Guess Ill Have To Change My Plan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Baby
Charlie Queener
Oh Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Baby
Last played on
Manhattan
Lee Wiley
Manhattan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manhattan
Street of Dreams
Lee Wiley
Street of Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street of Dreams
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
Lee Wiley
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Any Time, Any Day, Anywhere
Carnegie Jump
Eddie Condon and His Windy City Seven
Carnegie Jump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnegie Jump
Last played on
Sugar Blues
Bobby Hackett
Sugar Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar Blues
Last played on
Love Is Just Around The Corner
Bobby Hackett
Love Is Just Around The Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is Just Around The Corner
Last played on
Twelve Bar Stampede
Pete Brown, Bobby Hackett, Leonard Feather's All-Star Jam Band, Benny Carter, Joe Marsala, Billy Kyle, Hayes Alvis & Cozy Cole
Twelve Bar Stampede
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelve Bar Stampede
Performer
Last played on
Fools Rush In
John Seng & Bobby Hackett
Fools Rush In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fools Rush In
Performer
Last played on
Dream
John Seng, Bobby Hackett & Glenn Osser
Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream
Performer
Last played on
Jitterbug Waltz
Bobby Hackett
Jitterbug Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jitterbug Waltz
Last played on
Soft Lights & Sweet Music
Bobby Hackett
Soft Lights & Sweet Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soft Lights & Sweet Music
Last played on
Village Blues
Bobby Hackett
Village Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Village Blues
Last played on
I'm Yours (feat. Bobby Hackett)
Artie Shaw
I'm Yours (feat. Bobby Hackett)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Yours (feat. Bobby Hackett)
Sweet Sue Just You (feat. Bobby Hackett & Billy Butterfield)
Perennials
Sweet Sue Just You (feat. Bobby Hackett & Billy Butterfield)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Sue Just You (feat. Bobby Hackett & Billy Butterfield)
Sugar (feat. Billy Butterfield)
Bobby Hackett
Sugar (feat. Billy Butterfield)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugar (feat. Billy Butterfield)
The Boy Next Door
Bobby Hackett
The Boy Next Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Boy Next Door
Last played on
Cherry
Bobby Hackett
Cherry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherry
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bobby Hackett
Bobby Hackett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist