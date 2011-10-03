Kites With LightsFormed 2003
Kites With Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92fd5208-7c00-45a5-ae4f-794b81e4815a
Kites With Lights Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonah Cordy, known professionally as Kites with Lights, is an American musician. He is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is based in Athens, Georgia. Since 2005, a number of EPs, singles, and remixes have been released. His debut studio album Cosmonauts was released in 2011 on 24 Hour Service Station.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kites With Lights Tracks
Sort by
Cosmonauts
Kites With Lights
Cosmonauts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cosmonauts
Last played on
Kites With Lights Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist