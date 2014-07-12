Marion WorthBorn 4 July 1930. Died 19 December 1999
Marion Worth
1930-07-04
Marion Worth Biography (Wikipedia)
Marion Worth (born Mary Ann Ward; July 4, 1930 – December 19, 1999) was an American country music singer. She was a popular performer on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. She also had several hits in the early 1960s.
Marion Worth Tracks
I Think I Know
