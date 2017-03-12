Claudia Sessa
Claudia Sessa (c. 1570 – c. 1617/19) was an Italian composer. She was born into the (de) Sessa family, a patrician clan of the Milanese aristocracy. A nun at the convent of S. Maria Annunciata, she composed two sacred works published in 1613. The dates of her birth and death are uncertain.
