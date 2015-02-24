Giovanni FoianiBass
Giovanni Foiani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92f7ed14-cdfc-4c30-b093-7f760771474b
Giovanni Foiani Tracks
Sort by
Simon Boccanegra - Prologue
Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra - Prologue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Simon Boccanegra - Prologue
Last played on
Un Ballo in maschera - end of Act 2
Chorus of La Scala, Milan, Orchestra of La Scala, Milan, Plácido Domingo, Giuseppe Verdi, Katia Ricciarelli, Renato Bruson, Ruggero Raimondi, Giovanni Foiani & Claudio Abbado
Un Ballo in maschera - end of Act 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Un Ballo in maschera - end of Act 2
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1968: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9j3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-29T00:19:39
29
Jul
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist