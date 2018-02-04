Cléoma FalconBorn 27 May 1906. Died 9 April 1941
Cléoma Falcon
1906-05-27
Cléoma Falcon Biography (Wikipedia)
Cléoma Falcon (née Breaux) (May 27, 1906 – April 8, 1941) was an American guitarist and vocalist who, along with her husband Joe Falcon, recorded one of the first known examples of Cajun music. The recording, "Allons à Lafayette" was released in 1928, and opened the way for other commercial releases of Cajun music. Aside from being a ground-breaking recording artist, Cleoma Breaux also was one of the few women to perform live, despite the social standards of the era.
