https://musicbrainz.org/artist/92ee5562-3c1b-4e02-ac22-aae6261edac5
Blackalicious Biography (Wikipedia)
Blackalicious is an American hip-hop duo from Sacramento, California, made up of rapper Gift of Gab and DJ/producer Chief Xcel. They are noted for Gift of Gab's often tongue-twisting, multisyllabic, complex rhymes. The duo have released four full-length albums (Nia in 1999, Blazing Arrow in 2002, The Craft in 2005, and Imani Vol. 1 in 2015).
Blackalicious Tracks
4000 Miles (feat. Chali 2na & Lateef the Truth Speaker)
Blackalicious
Alphabet Aerobics
Blackalicious
On Fire Tonight (6 Music Session, 5 Nov 2015)
Blackalicious
First In Flight (feat. Gil Scott‐Heron)
Blackalicious
On Fire Tonight
Blackalicious
The Blow Up
Blackalicious
Make You Feel That Way
Blackalicious
Blazing Arrow
Blackalicious
The Craft
Blackalicious
Making Progress
Blackalicious
Chemical Calisthenics
Blackalicious
